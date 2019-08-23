Two years on: Voices from the Rohingya crisis (August 2019)

1. KEY POINTS FOR DONORS

a. Supporting Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

The ongoing Rohingya emergency is one of the biggest and most pressing crises of our time. In late August 2017, amidst unimaginable violence, hundreds of thousands of Rohingya left their homes in Rakhine State, Myanmar, and started their journey towards Bangladesh, in what quickly became the fastest growing refugee influx the world had seen in decades.

Fleeing their homes due to armed attacks, arson, and mob violence, and attempting to escape years of persecution, these desperate individuals carried few possessions as they fared the dangerous crossings through water and across land to get to safety. At the beginning of the crisis, 16,000 Rohingya were entering Bangladesh every day.

As they first reached the crowded settlements in Cox’s Bazar district, Rohingya refugees were in dire need of psychosocial support, food, water, shelter, and health services. More than half of those arriving were women and children, with specific needs of their own.

These vulnerable individuals weren’t left to fend for themselves. Host communities, humanitarian agencies, and caring donors have been there from the very beginning to support the Rohingya refugees and respond to this unprecedented situation.

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, quickly increased its presence on the ground, and was one of the first organisations to welcome refugees as they crossed the border and found safety after harrowing journeys. Our team distributed blankets, sleeping mats, tents, buckets, and other essential items to 250,000 Rohingya refugees shortly after their arrival.

Over the following two years, UNHCR has expanded its activities to address emerging challenges and needs in Cox’s Bazar and in the world’s largest refugee settlement, Kutupalong.