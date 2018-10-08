08 Oct 2018

Turkey Sets the Table for Arakan Refugees

Report
from Government of Turkey
Published on 08 Oct 2018 View Original

Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) has delivered a new batch of 2 thousand food baskets to refugees from Arakan who escaped to Bangladesh. Aids from Turkey will once again help Arakan refugees to set their tables. With the last delivery, the amount of food baskets provided by AFAD Humanitarian Aid Teams to the tables of the refugees from Arakan rose to 9 thousand.

Newly sent 2 thousand food baskets by AFAD were distributed at the 5th and 10th Camps in the Kutupalong-Balukhali Refugee Compound. Refugees from Arakan who are trying to survive in refugee camps will be able to fulfill their nutrition needs with the newly distributed food baskets.

There are lentils, chickpeas, sugar, salt, fresh pasta, dried milk and soy oil inside the food baskets prepared with the contribution of Tavakkol Karman Foundation. With the last delivery, the amount of food baskets provided by AFAD Humanitarian Aid Teams to the tables of the refugees from Arakan rose to 9 thousand.

AFAD Humanitarian Aid Teams Undertake Regular Services in the Region

AFAD continues to offer temporary housing, food, water and hygienic unit aids to the region in the aftermath of humanitarian crisis in Myanmar that reached a peak in August 2017. The AFAD Humanitarian Aid Team functioning permanently in the region are serving more than 700 thousand people from Arakan who were forced to leave their homeland. AFAD has founded an office in Bangladesh in an effort to help the team to offer regular services in the region.

