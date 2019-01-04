Turkey’s Donations Continue to Reach Rohingya Refugees

Donations collected as a part of the “Protect Rohingya” aid campaign initiated by the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) continue to be the hope of the Rohingya refugees.

Regular food aid distributed to Rohingya refugees who found shelter in Bangladesh in the aftermath of systematic massacre in Myanmar continues.

2.000 food baskets were distributed in the refugee camp no. 10 located in Kutupalong-Balukhali Refugee camp on December 30, 2018. The total of food baskets distributed in the area reached 24.000 with the last distribution.

Food baskets that respond to the basic food needs of refugees include dried fish, chickpeas, sugar, pasta, milk powder and soy oil.

Turkey is the hope of the Rohingya refugees

Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees who escaped the systematic massacres in Myanmar are trying to survive in Bangladesh. Turkey continues to be the helping hand of the refugees since the beginning of humanitarian crisis in the region.

AFAD which has been coordinating Turkey’s humanitarian aid activities in the region builds typhoon resistant housing units and opens drinking water wells in addition to offer regular food and medicine aid to the refugees.

A field hospital named opened in cooperation with AFAD and the Ministry of Health and offers hope to the refugees. 150 thousand patients were examined and 881 patients underwent surgery over the last year in the hospital.