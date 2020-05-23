Bangladesh + 1 more
Tropical Cyclone AMPHAN - Bangladesh: Situation Report 3 (22 May 2020)
Attachments
Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) Actions:
Emergency coordination meeting has been continuing at regular interval since 19 May 2020 comprising BDRCS, IFRC, ICRC and in-country partner national society’s representatives.
All affected units are advised to update National Headquarters about information on ground realities, submitting damage-forms and their actions.
A Rapid Assessment has been conducted by National Disaster Response Team (NDRT) members to get the damage information and government damage form has also been collected from different affected districts.
Based on preliminary damage reports and nature of cyclone AMPHAN’s severity, BDRCS along with IFRC and Red Cross Red Crescent movement partners decided to launch Emergency Appeal in -addition to ongoing DREF.