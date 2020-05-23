Tropical Cyclone AMPHAN - Bangladesh: Situation Report 3 (22 May 2020)

Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) Actions:

Emergency coordination meeting has been continuing at regular interval since 19 May 2020 comprising BDRCS, IFRC, ICRC and in-country partner national society’s representatives.

All affected units are advised to update National Headquarters about information on ground realities, submitting damage-forms and their actions.

A Rapid Assessment has been conducted by National Disaster Response Team (NDRT) members to get the damage information and government damage form has also been collected from different affected districts.