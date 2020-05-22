Tropical Cyclone AMPHAN - Bangladesh: Situation Report 2 (21 May 2020)

The Government allocated emergency support (food, cash, cattle feed) to the districts most likely to be severely affected. Local authorities are using these allocations to provide immediate assistance to the people in need. The Armed Forces supported evacuation operations from the Sundarbans. 25 Navy ships were positioned to conduct emergency rescue, relief and medical operations. Two maritime patrol aircrafts and two helicopters are kept standby to conduct search operations over the Bay of Bengal and in the coastal districts. Navy contingents and special medical teams were deployed in the areas. Moreover, transport aircrafts and helicopters of Bangladesh Air Force were kept ready for quick inspection of the cyclone affected areas, damage assessments and delivery of relief services.