Tropical Cyclone AMPHAN - Bangladesh: Situation Report 2 (21 May 2020)
Attachments
Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) Actions:
Emergency coordination meeting has been continuing at regular interval since 19 May 2020 comprising BDRCS,
IFRC, ICRC and in-country partner national society’s representatives.
All affected district units are advised to update National Headquarters about information on ground realities, submitting damage-forms and their actions.
As part of immediate response, BDRCS allocated following items in three of the most affected districts as listed in the table 1:
A Rapid Assessment has been conducted by National Disaster Response Team (NDRT) members to get the damage information.
BDRCS has updated its disaster preparedness stock at Dhaka and Chattogram warehouses to meet the immediate needs of affected people. In addition, BDRCS allocated money for repairing 200 tub-well and for installing 100 communal latrine. Apart from this BDRCS planning to deploy mobile medical team in those areas.
36365 people reached at 192 shelter center in ten districts namely Barguna, Patuakhali, Bagerhat, Bhola, Laxmipur, Noakhali, Khulna, Shatkhira, Jhalokathi and Pirojpur through dry food distribution. 694 RCY volunteers supported the process.
Condolence letter has been issued for CPP volunteer who was died in a boat capsize during early warning dissemination of cyclone “AMPAHAN” on 20 May 2020.
Imminent Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) of CHF 293,810 has been approved by IFRC Asia Pacific regional office and BDRCS has started undertaking necessary actions to implement planned activities.
In Cox's Bazar, BDRCS with IFRC and its partners, is leading the coordination in cyclone preparedness and response along with CPP, Refugee Relief Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC) Office, Inter-Sectoral Coordination Group (ISCG), site management and other clusters.
Government of Bangladesh Actions:
This time the number of shelters were increased to accommodate people with safe physical/social distancing norm and guideline considering ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Government allocated emergency support (food, cash, cattle feed) to the districts most likely to be severely affected. Local authorities are using these allocations to provide immediate assistance to the people in need. The Armed Forces supported evacuation operations from the Sundarbans. 25 Navy ships were positioned to conduct emergency rescue, relief and medical operations. Two maritime patrol aircrafts and two helicopters are kept standby to conduct search operations over the Bay of Bengal and in the coastal districts. Navy contingents and special medical teams were deployed in the areas. Moreover, transport aircrafts and helicopters of Bangladesh Air Force were kept ready for quick inspection of the cyclone affected areas, damage assessments and delivery of relief services.
The hotline for Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief to provide relevant assistance is 1090.