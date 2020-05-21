Tropical Cyclone AMPHAN - Bangladesh: Situation Report 1 (20 May 2020)

Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) Actions:

BDRCS and Cyclone Preparedness Programme (CPP) are working in coordination with government to raise awareness on cyclone preparedness in line with COVID-19 situation in all vulnerable unions of the 13 coastal districts, including the camp settlements in Cox's Bazar.

Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) has activated its Early Action Protocol (EAP) for Cyclone AMPHAN.

Cyclone early warning messages being disseminated by more than 70,000 volunteers including CPP volunteers (55000), Unit RCY volunteers, community based volunteers and camp volunteers in all 13 coastal districts.

BDRCS activated its cyclone contingency plan and opened national control rooms including one sub-control room in some coastal districts.

Two emergency coordination meeting comprising BDRCS, IFRC,

ICRC and in-country partner national society’s representatives took place on 19 and 20 May 2020.

All potentially affected district units get regular government bulletin about cyclone condition and they are advised to update National Headquarters about their actions. In addition, all concerned Units are advised to closely coordinate with CPP volunteers.

Alert message shared to National Disaster Response Team (NDRT), Unit Disaster Response Team (UDRT) members and trained RCY volunteers.

One Red Crescent - CPP volunteer went missing on 20 May 2020 morning while working for dissemination of early warning and evacuation messaging in Patuakhali district due to boat capsize. Dead body has been found in the evening.