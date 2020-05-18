Tropical Cyclone AMPHAN-20 / Population Exposure Analysis in Bangladesh, 18 May 2020

Tropical cyclone AMPHAN-20 formed on 16 May 2020 over India Ocean and started moving north over the Bay of Bengal, toward north-east India coastal area and south of Bangladesh. According to the forecaster track, AMPHAN will continue to move north over the Bay of Bengal. It could reach southern Khulna and Barisal Division, Bangladesh on the 20th May. According to GDACS, Tropical Cyclone AMPHAN-20 may have a high humanitarian impact based largely due exposed vulnerable communities in the coast.

Based on data of the forecasted tropical cyclone path of wind speeds zones from Joint Research Centre (Issued on 18 May 2020 00:00 UTC), and population data from WorldPop 2020, UNITAR-UNOSAT has prepared a population exposure analysis for Bangladesh. About 18%, of population of Bangladesh living inside wind speed zone of 120 km/h, 27% living inside wind speed zone of 90 km/h and 48% living inside wind speed zone of 60 km/h.