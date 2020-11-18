Transitional Shelter Assistance Phase II (TSA II): Technical Guidance Note – (Approved with Amendments) [EN/BN]

Background

Starting with emergency distribution in September 2017, all Rohingya Refugee households have been assisted with Emergency Shelter Kit (ESK - Phase 1) and Upgrade Shelter Kit (USK – Phase 2) with training and/or technical assistance to construct and upgrade their basic shelters. In 2018 and 2019, Tie Down Kit (TDK) has also been distributed to all households to strengthen their shelter in view of the monsoon/cyclone seasons.

The Shelter Survey conducted in the second half of 2018 found that material durability and strength of shelters were among the main reasons of concern. The need to replace a noticeable portion of construction materials was high, especially untreated bamboo in direct ground contact, rope and tarpaulin as those materials were visibly damaged. Increased privacy, security and ventilation, as well as kitchen and bathing spaces were also identified as priority needs.

To address these pressing priorities and moving into Phase 3 of the shelter response, the SNFI Sector designed the Transitional Shelter Assistance (TSA), whose aim is to incrementally increase strength and durability of the shelter, as well as to provide refugeesthe freedom to choose the most appropriate materials and to improve shelters by themselves. By mid-January 2020, more than 62,000 households had benefitted from TSA and implementation is still on going.

A rapid assessment of TSA programme conducted by the SNFI Sector team and partners in January 20204 reported significant successes: strength and durability of the shelters have overall improved (footings to elevate the bamboo off the ground, replacement of borak bamboo with treated bamboo, repair of damaged walls and roofs, and others), and living conditions have enhanced (reduced floor dampness, increased ventilation, and others).

However, the assessment have also brought to light some areas that require prompt action (lack of bracing, ties/connections, tie-down, safe cooking space, drainage) and the need to continue maintenance and upgrading of existing shelters to achieve Minimum Performance Standards as per SNFI Sector strategy. Moreover, lifespan of some materials is still limited. Hence, a second phase of TSA is required to ensure previous achievements are maintained, shelters are further improved and affected families have continuous access to safe, dignified and appropriate living spaces.

Accordingly, the objective of this document is to support and guide SNFI Sector partners in the design and implementation of the Transitional Shelter Assistance Phase II (TSA II). The TSA II Technical Guidance Note is the result of a collaborative effort with the Shelter TWiG, the affected population and other relevant stakeholders.