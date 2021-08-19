Transformative education for adolescent youth in the Rohingya camps, one micro-garden at a time

In a context of limited space and educational opportunities in a country highly prone to flooding and climate-related disasters, micro-gardening provides an opportunity for adolescent girls and boys living in Rohingya refugee camps to develop their skills, learn, and have fun.

Much has been reported about the plight of the Rohingya refugees living in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. Rohingya people need increased access to quality education, learning opportunities, and continued investment in sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR).

Constituting approximately 22.41 % (199, 431 youth) of the total Rohingya youth population in Cox's Bazar (899,704), young people between the ages of 15 and 24 are most at risk due to their stage of development. Further compounding their vulnerabilities is the reality that only 3% of youth aged between 15-24 are engaged in any type of educational programming.

Gender disparities also exist in the provision of learning opportunities in the camps, with adolescent girls– especially those who are older – enjoying limited access to schooling and recreational activities. Because of ingrained social roles, they are also assigned less responsibilities among families (Source: UNHCR).

The deficit of educational programming can also be explained by the challenge of space. Following the onset of the August 2017 influx, the limited space in the camps was used to establish facilities that would provide life-saving services. However, due to the protracted nature of the crisis, the establishment of learning facilities and the provision of learning activities for young people has become a priority. Meanwhile, humanitarian actors have been forced to find transformative ways to intervene in a context of limited space and significant need.

To address these needs, sessions on micro-gardening have been integrated into life skills education programming that is being provided to adolescent girls and boys in the camps. This programming is implemented by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and Plan International Bangladesh, and they aim to enhance the life skills and resilience of adolescents between the ages of 10-19 through structured sessions on gender, sexual and reproductive health and rights, and micro-gardening. The programming has recently been enhanced with microgardening kits being distributed to those who complete courses with the support of the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

“The ability to do micro-gardening has made me very happy. It means that now I can provide fresh vegetables for my family and we can feed ourselves. Where I live there are many adolescents, and we have all been working hard on our gardens. Unfortunately, the flooding destroyed some of the gardens and we are eagerly awaiting for more seeds," shares, Jahur, an 18-year old graduate of the programme.

Micro-gardening was identified as a transformative educational and life enhancing activity in the Rohingya context, due to its potential to yield a wide range of nutritious produce in a context of limited space and scarcity of water. Micro-gardening also provides a tangible learning opportunity. During the sessions, participants learn about plants, appropriate methods of growing different plant types, and starting their own garden. Then, adolescent girls and boys are given micro-gardening kits consisting of vegetable seeds, fertilizer and other equipment which allows them to begin their own gardens. In 2021, 3,600 adolescent youth living in the camps have benefited from the Champions of Change programme. Many of them are now tending to their own gardens and producing vegetables for their families’ consumption.

The effectiveness of micro-gardening as a life enhancement activity should not be underestimated. Micro-gardening fosters a sense of accomplishment and builds self-esteem of the youth, as it gives them an opportunity to make a positive impact on the lives of their families. Moreover, for the adolescent boys and girls living in the camps, many of whom have experienced serious loss, micro-gardening allows them to witness their hard work quickly bear fruit.

“I was very curious about the micro-gardening kit. I used all the seeds and it was also a hobby of mine during my childhood in Myanmar. Now, I finally have a garden of my own here in the camp and I can once again nurture my passion,” tells Kodbau, a 19-year old girl living in the camp.

Skills development, be it in a structured space or an informal setting, like in the Rohingya camps, has the potential to transform young people and ensure that their full potential is realized. It is the responsibility of all humanitarian actors to be innovative and identify activities that can be transformative for young people and work towards their implementation.

On this World Humanitarian day 2021, highlighting the immediate cost of the climate crisis by pressuring world leaders to take meaningful climate action for the world’s most vulnerable people, UNFPA advocates for the mental and emotional well-being and dignity of people, especially during and after the recent flooding that left thousands of refugees displaced. Climate disasters are not merely occasional in Bangladesh. As the country is incredibly prone to continuous climate crises, education and knowledge-transfer skills are essential to building the resilience of adolescents in the refugee camps and host communities. Through the power of knowledge and skills, they will be able to contribute to a fairer and more equal society.