12 Dec 2019

Training of trainers on Basic Guidance for Transitional Shelter Assistance I (Shelter Improvement and Maintenance)

Report
from Government of Bangladesh, International Organization for Migration, Shelter Cluster
Published on 12 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.89 MB)

Scope of this Training package

PART 1: Trainers’ Guide for “Shelter Improvement and Maintenance”

This reference book is designed to serve as a guide for Trainers to design and deliver training sessions on Transitional Shelter Assistance I for “Shelter Improvement and maintenance” for key stakeholders. This is an essential part of Transitional Shelter Assistance I as endorsed by Shelter and NFI Sector, Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh.

What you will find in this guide?

  • An overview of the Key Messages (KM) for Transitional Shelter Assistance I brought out by Shelter and NFI sector promoting: o Key DRR principles
    o Ways of enhancing durability of shelter o Improvements in shelter and its surrounding for better thermal comfort (ventilation) and improved overall habitability
    o Features for enhanced security, privacy and dignity

  • Training guideline, for each of the Key messages, comprising:

o Session Objectives (SO)
o Key Learning Points (KLPs),
o Suggested Training methods o Indicative Session delivery plan
o Training aids/tools required for session delivery based on indicative session plan

What you will not find in this guide?

  • Standard shelter design or drawing
  • Detailed technical specifications of materials
  • Cost of materials and Shelter components
  • Methods of Shelter construction
  • Construction details based on Reinforced Cement Concrete posts/footings

How to use this guide?

  1. This guide is organized in a simple format for easy and user-friendly reference. Training guidelines for delivering Key messages have uniform layout with same section headings throughout-for all 8 topics/Key messages.

  2. Trainer should use the guide as a reference tool and adapt the training methods, training tool and session delivery plan according to the context. The context is characterized by:

• Learning need of target learners

• Time available for training session/training duration

• Training space, infrastructure, equipment and training tools

• Capacity of trainer team

PART 2: Guide for Design and delivery of training

This PART of the package has chapters pertaining to Adult learning principles, training cycle, training methods and tools. This PART serves as a general guide for all trainers, not specific for Shelter or any other sector, to enable them design and deliver training programmes more effectively.
This PART of the training package is intended as a tool for learning ‘design and delivery’ of training programmes in development and humanitarian contexts. Much of the material included in this PART has been drawn from open source knowledge material available on the world wide web and RedR India’s Participant Reference book for “Training of Trainers on Community Shelter Upgrade” conducted for IOM, Bangladesh as part of Cox’s Bazar Rohingya Crisis Response.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.