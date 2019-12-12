Training of trainers on Basic Guidance for Transitional Shelter Assistance I (Shelter Improvement and Maintenance)

Scope of this Training package

PART 1: Trainers’ Guide for “Shelter Improvement and Maintenance”

This reference book is designed to serve as a guide for Trainers to design and deliver training sessions on Transitional Shelter Assistance I for “Shelter Improvement and maintenance” for key stakeholders. This is an essential part of Transitional Shelter Assistance I as endorsed by Shelter and NFI Sector, Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh.

What you will find in this guide?

An overview of the Key Messages (KM) for Transitional Shelter Assistance I brought out by Shelter and NFI sector promoting: o Key DRR principles

o Ways of enhancing durability of shelter o Improvements in shelter and its surrounding for better thermal comfort (ventilation) and improved overall habitability

o Features for enhanced security, privacy and dignity

Training guideline, for each of the Key messages, comprising:

o Session Objectives (SO)

o Key Learning Points (KLPs),

o Suggested Training methods o Indicative Session delivery plan

o Training aids/tools required for session delivery based on indicative session plan

What you will not find in this guide?

Standard shelter design or drawing

Detailed technical specifications of materials

Cost of materials and Shelter components

Methods of Shelter construction

Construction details based on Reinforced Cement Concrete posts/footings

How to use this guide?

This guide is organized in a simple format for easy and user-friendly reference. Training guidelines for delivering Key messages have uniform layout with same section headings throughout-for all 8 topics/Key messages. Trainer should use the guide as a reference tool and adapt the training methods, training tool and session delivery plan according to the context. The context is characterized by:

• Learning need of target learners

• Time available for training session/training duration

• Training space, infrastructure, equipment and training tools

• Capacity of trainer team

PART 2: Guide for Design and delivery of training

This PART of the package has chapters pertaining to Adult learning principles, training cycle, training methods and tools. This PART serves as a general guide for all trainers, not specific for Shelter or any other sector, to enable them design and deliver training programmes more effectively.

This PART of the training package is intended as a tool for learning ‘design and delivery’ of training programmes in development and humanitarian contexts. Much of the material included in this PART has been drawn from open source knowledge material available on the world wide web and RedR India’s Participant Reference book for “Training of Trainers on Community Shelter Upgrade” conducted for IOM, Bangladesh as part of Cox’s Bazar Rohingya Crisis Response.