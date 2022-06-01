Time to Act! - Louder Than Words: Collection of testimonies on preventing and ending child, early and forced marriage in the Asia-Pacific region

Child, early, and forced marriage (CEFM) is a harmful practice and global human rights issue disproportionately affecting girls. The girls most at risk are often those hardest to reach because they come from poor families, marginalised groups, or rural areas. Child marriage frequently leads to serious negative consequences, denying millions of girls the opportunity to fulfill their potential.

Plan International’s regional work in Asia-Pacific reflects proven effective strategies to eliminate CEFM, as well as to prevent and reduce adolescent pregnancies in Asia-Pacific.

Key priorities are:

Strengthening youth activism, engagement, and involvement to eliminate CEFM in Asia

Engaging traditional and religious leaders

Campaigning to prevent and end CEFM,

The use of digital technology, cyber platforms, and online solutions

Promoting accessible and quality gender-responsive services.

This collection features testimonies on breakthroughs and successes in preventing and stopping child, early and forced marriage across the Asia-Pacific region. From rural Cambodia to remote areas of Vietnam, from radio waves in Bangladesh to youth forums in India and Indonesia, from digital platforms to regional policy forums – girls are taking their lives back into their own hands. The collection further contributes to Plan International’s efforts to build evidence on effective practice, proving that ending child marriage is possible. It is aimed to inspire practitioners and key stakeholders to step up their actions and eliminate this harmful practice for good.

Time to Act – End Child Marriage!