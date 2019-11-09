09 Nov 2019

Tidal surge risk as Cyclone Bulbul nears India and Bangladesh – Oxfam prepares to respond

Report
from Oxfam
Published on 09 Nov 2019

Oxfam spokespeople available for interview via phone or Skype in India and Bangladesh, including Cox’s Bazar Rohingya refugee camps

Oxfam is preparing for a potential response to flooding and landslides as Cyclone Bulbul nears the coasts of India and Bangladesh.

The powerful storm forming over the Bay of Bengal is currently expected to make landfall tonight (local time) bringing high winds, intense rainfall and a tidal surge.

It is expected that the west coasts of Bangladesh and West Bengal in India will be hardest hit by the cyclone.

Although Rohingya refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar, southern Bangladesh, are not likely to receive the brunt of the cyclone’s force, flooding and strong winds are still expected to have an impact. Vincent Koch, Oxfam’s humanitarian lead, said: “Oxfam is monitoring the situation and stands ready to respond. We are concerned that storm damage will cause flooding and landslides. The floodwaters can be quickly contaminated with waste, which can make people sick.

“In the event of floods forcing people from their homes, our emergency teams will prioritise helping the most vulnerable people to get the support they need as quickly as possible.

“The Governments of Bangladesh and India are extremely skilled at managing emergency responses and we are closely following their directions to support both refugees and local communities.”

Oxfam’s emergency cyclone response in India and north Bangladesh would include providing safe water through water trucking and basic household items such as soap. After assessing needs we would consider how best to respond, for example through cash transfers so people can buy food, or distributing dry food if local markets are too damaged to have supplies.

Cox’s Bazar is home to the world’s largest refugee camp where more than 900,000 refugees live in fragile homes built from bamboo and tarpaulin. It is also the poorest district in Bangladesh and local people would also be vulnerable to storm damage.

Ends

To arrange an interview with an Oxfam spokesperson, contact Kai Tabacek on ktabacek1@oxfam.org.uk / + 44 (0)7584 265 077

Notes to editors:

In Bangladesh, the locations which may be affected by Cyclone Bulbul are Satkhira, Khulna and Bagerhat districts in the Khulna division, and Barisal, Barguna, Patuakhali, and Bhola districts in the Barisal division, as well as Cox's Bazar district in the Chittagong division. Cyclone season in Bangladesh is in April and May, and again in October and November, with a monsoon season of heavy rain in between.

Oxfam and its partners are providing vital aid including clean water and food to Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh. You can donate to Oxfam’s Rohingya Crisis appeal here: https://oxf.am/rohingya-crisis-appeal

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.