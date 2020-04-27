Through thick and thin committed to respond

We understand that women and girls have unique health needs, and during the COVID19 response there are high likelihood that they may not have access to quality health services, essential medicines and vaccines, maternal and reproductive health care.

The tireless efforts of Member Associations (Family Planning Associations) in South Asia is ensuring that provision of sexual and reproductive health services, including maternal health care and gender-based violence related services, are central to health, rights and well-being of women and girls.