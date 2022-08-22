Through a medical camp in Bangladesh, Qatar Charity successfully performed 92 operations on children with congenital heart defects

Qatar Charity concluded the second free medical and surgical camp to repair congenital heart defects in children, which ran for a week from August 13 to 20 in Bangladesh, during which operations were performed for poor children suffering from congenital heart diseases.

The camp succeeded in performing 92 operations through cardiac catheterization techniques to repair heart defects to avoid resorting to open-heart surgery, all of which were successful for children whose families could not afford their treatment, including those close to death.

The medical team of Qatar Charity carried out this medical intervention in cooperation with the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases in the capital of Bangladesh, Dhaka.

The medical team sent by Qatar Charity consists of pediatric cardiologists and catheter procedures consultants from the University of Texas in the United States of America, a cardiologist from Jordan, a senior technician from Hamad Medical Corporation in Qatar, and an anesthesiologist from Ramallah Hospital.

Honoring the participants To celebrate this achievement, Qatar Charity organized a ceremony to honor the supervisors of this camp and all those who contributed to the success of the second urgent medical intervention of Qatar Charity in Bangladesh.

The doctors expressed their happiness at the successful completion of this mission and saving the lives of dozens of children. In this context, Dr. Muhammad Noman Hamdallah said the mission was completed successfully. We operated on 92 patients from the camp who were suffering from congenital heart diseases. All operations succeeded, thanks to God. They have had no complications yet and the families are very grateful for the free treatment for their children.

For his part, Professor Dr. Abdullah Shahryar, Head of the Department of Pediatric Cardiology at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases in Bangladesh, said, “Thank God, we have completed the noble mission supported by Qatar Charity.

The medical team of Qatar Charity took full responsibility for the health camp, which lasted for a week. We thank the medical team.” We express our gratitude to the philanthropic people in the State of Qatar who have already played a leading role by providing financial support for the treatment of children deprived of treatment due to its cost.

Dr. Shahryar added that it is all about a great effort. We hope that the program will continue in the future, and we will provide support by sending local medical and paramedical cadres to make any upcoming medical intervention a success.

Parents' gratitude The joy of the parents was overwhelming, as they all expressed their thanks and gratitude to the philanthropists in the State of Qatar and Qatar Charity.

Zakaria is a 7-year-old child who received free treatment from the camp. His father says that he brought him while he was very sick and with a tired heart from a remote village 300 km from the capital, Dhaka, and now we leave the camp with joy after the successful operation of my child.

Fayez Al-Rahman, the father of the 4-year- girl, Faria, expressed his happiness with the success of his daughter’s operation and her return to normal life after a long journey of torment and pain. My land from which I live to save my daughter, he adds, “I came here completely broke and I couldn't pay for the expensive treatment, but thanks to the people of Qatar and Qatar Charity, my child returned to a normal life. I am very grateful to them all.” This medical camp is the second of its kind to be held in Bangladesh. In the first camp, about 31 children received the necessary medical care for congenital heart diseases, all of which were successful at the time.