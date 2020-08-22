Three Years On: Rohingya Refugee Response Report 2020

25 August 2020 marks three years since more than 740,000 Rohingya Muslims fled mass atrocities in Myanmar. Today, an estimated 860,000 Rohingya are still living in limbo in the world’s largest refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh.

Protecting the rights and well-being of these vulnerable Rohingya children and their families has remained World Vision’s top priority again this past year.

Our outstanding team of 600 full-time response staff and 1,100 field facilitators work tirelessly work to support refugee children and families, as well as Bangladeshi host communities in need. This past year, we delivered effective, lifesaving services across seven sectors to 498,906 refugees in 34 camps, as well as 200,000 host-community residents.

In March, we pivoted our entire programme to focus on slowing the spread of COVID-19 in the camps. We quickly disseminated prevention information, distributed hygiene materials and engaged 500 faith Muslim faith leaders to help us get the word out.

As we enter Year 4 of this protracted crisis, World Vision, fellow NGOs and UN agencies will continue to provide lifesaving services for the Rohingya. This work must continue until they can return to Myanmar voluntarily, and in safety and dignity. We must re-double our efforts and support peaceful resolutions to the on-going conflict. Rohingya children are counting on us.