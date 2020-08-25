Third-year mark of the Rohingya refugee response [EN/BN]

Rohingya refugee crisis in Bangladesh reaches the three-year mark, Cox’s Bazar, 25 August 2020:

Today, the Inter Sector Coordination Group (ISCG) partners – UN agencies and NGOs – commemorate the three-yearmark of the largest exodus of Rohingya refugees to Bangladesh. This day is an important opportunity to honor the strength and resilience of the Rohingya refugees and the generosity of host communities, raise awareness of the scale of the continuing humanitarian crisis, and reflect on the future of the humanitarian response.

Bangladeshi people in the villages where the refugees first arrived were the true “first responders” when refugees arrived in Bangladesh in August 2017, sharing the food they had, opening their homes to provide shelter and showing desperate, traumatized people that humanity still existed. Three years after violence and persecution in Myanmar forced hundreds of thousands of people to flee across the border to Bangladesh, the Government and the People of Bangladesh continue to generously host 860,000 Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar District. UN agencies and over 130 national and international NGOs have supported the Government of Bangladesh to provide life-saving assistance and protection to both refugees and vulnerable local people, who continue to bear the socio-economic and environmental impact of the influx.

Over the past three years, Rohingya refugees and humanitarian responders have met many challenges, facing heavy monsoon periods and the impacts of cyclones, seeking to reverse deforestation and other environmental degradation in and around the refugee camps, and responding to outbreaks of communicable diseases. The Government and humanitarian partners are now facing together the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, a critical health emergency that is compounded by the crowded living conditions in the refugee camps.

Rohingya refugees – women, girls, men and boys – are at the centre of progress achieved by the humanitarian operation. Their role has become even more crucial during the COVID-19 pandemic, following sharp reductions in the numbers of humanitarian workers deploying to the camps, with the goal of slowing the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Rohingya and Bangladeshi volunteers are making crucial contributions as community health workers, supporting the medical response in COVID-19 treatment facilities, which serve both communities, and conducting community-based surveillance and contact tracing. More than 3,000 refugee volunteers have been trained to conduct awareness sessions aimed at giving people the information they need to protect themselves from COVID-19 and connect them to critical services. These volunteers are also essential to programmes for emergency preparedness, water and sanitation, site development works, health, and community outreach activities across the camps.

At the three-year mark, the ISCG partners in Bangladesh remain focused on meeting the critical needs of the Rohingya refugees and the vulnerable people in the Bangladeshi communities who have hosted them so generously. The 2020 Joint Response Plan (JRP) for the Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis sets out the requirements for funding needed to make this massive operation function. The 2020 JRP, which includes new needs arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and totals more than US$1 billion, is one of the largest humanitarian appeals worldwide this year. So far, funding commitments have met only 44 percent of the total requirements, creating a risk that critical assistance and services will not reach the people who need it. We look to the donor communities to continue demonstrating solidarity with the Rohingya refugees and Bangladesh by providing generous, flexible and sustainable support.

Today and every day, the humanitarian community stands in solidarity with the Rohingya refugees and the Bangladeshi communities hosting them and remains committed to staying and delivering until the refugees are able to secure solutions through safe, dignified, sustainable and voluntary return to Myanmar.

