11 Jun 2018

Thematic Report – June 2018 - Rohingya Crisis: Governance and community participation

Report
from Assessment Capacities Project
Published on 11 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (217.95 KB)

The Rohingya population in Cox’s Bazar district lives in different types of settlements. There are collective sites, where the whole population is Rohingya (85% of the population), collective sites with host communities, where refugees live side by side with Bangladeshi residents (13%), and dispersed sites where isolated groups of Rohingya live in villages otherwise populated by Bangladeshis (2%). Governance and community participation structures vary across sites.
The speed at which refugees entered Bangladesh during the 2017 influx prompted a need to organise large numbers of people in a short period of time. To do so efficiently, the majhi system that was in place in makeshift settlements1 was introduced by the Bangladeshi army in newly constituted settlements. The majhi system uses unelected refugee appointees to support in the estimation of refugee populations, organisation of distributions, and channel communication to the refugee community.

The majhi system raises accountability concerns and majhis have exploited their positions of power in the past. For this reason, humanitarian agencies have set up initiatives to increase community participation through committees and community groups.

In registered refugee camps2, hosting around 4% of the Rohingya population, the majhi system was abolished in 2007. Here, refugees are organised in Block and Camp Committees with elected representatives. Based on the experience and lessons learned from this governance model, UNHCR has drafted guidelines for establishing similar governance structures adapted to the current context.
In some collective sites with host communities, committees are being piloted which involve both refugees and host communities, the Para Development Committees (PDCs). These have the aim of bringing together refugees and host communities to identify common needs and ease potential tensions. PDCs are selected in community meetings.

At present, various approaches to community participation and governance are being implemented. Humanitarian actors have introduced different initiatives in accord with Bangladeshi authorities. Comprehensive harmonisation efforts are in progress.

