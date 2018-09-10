Thai Red Cross Deploys Medical Unit to Cox’s Bazar

In response to the ongoing Rakhine violence displacement crisis, the Thai Red Cross Society deployed a medical unit of 5 doctors and 8 nurses to Cox’s Bazar from 26-29 August 2018. The unit operated in 2 locations; a team set up in UNHCR Camp 4, O Zone, Madhrehara, while the other set up in Ukhia Model Government School, Ukhia, Cox’s Bazar.

The team in UNHCR Camp 4 mostly focused on training and providing consultations on gynecologic and pediatric care to the local medical staff. They also diagnosed and provided free medicines to the displaced people in the camp. At the same time, the team stationed at Ukhia Model Government School diagnosed and distributed free medicines to the local community near the camp. In 4 days, the medical unit treated altogether 2,564 patients; the majority of which were women and children under 15 years old. The top three common illnesses were respiratory track diseases, musculoskeletal disorders, and digestive disorders respectively.

The deployment was an initiative of the Royal Thai Embassy in Dhaka with strong support from the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society, UNHCR, and the Bangladeshi government. Square Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd. kindly donated the majority of the medicines and medical supplies as well as lent medical instruments; all of which contributed to making the deployment possible.