Terms of Reference for Sector Gender Focal Points Members of ISCG Inter-Sector Gender in Humanitarian Action (GiHA) Working Group in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh

Who can be a Sector Gender Focal Point?

A Sector Gender Focal Point (GFP) is a humanitarian actor who is:

a) Committed to learning about and contributing to addressing gender differential impacts as part of their work in humanitarian response and preparedness ; and

b) Willing to take responsibility and leadership for sharing information, materials and generating discussion about the issues raised in the GiHA WG meetings with members of their Sector.

c) Does not necessarily need to be a gender expert but can be a humanitarian actor with specific sectoral expertise.

GFPs represent each of the sectors at Cox’s Bazar level: Food Security, Nutrition, Health, WASH, Education, Shelter/NFI, Protection (incl. GBV and Child Protection), Site Management, and Logistics. Gender focal points will also be welcome from other inter-sector working groups, e.g. Cash, Communicating with Communities and Protection of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse.

What are the main tasks of a Sector Gender Focal Point?

Overall, a GFP is the “voice”, connector of their respective sector providing feedback and also acts as a resource person for their sector on gender equality issues in humanitarian response and preparedness in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh.

Specific responsibilities include:

Act as the point of contact on gender equality in humanitarian action for their sector • Be a main actor on the ground to support the roll out of the Sector Gender tipsheets, Gender Profile, IASC Gender Policy, Standards and Accountability Framework, IASC GiHA handbook guidance, IASC Gender with Age Marker, SEG’s GEEWG Commitments. Agency’s Gender Policy and Action Plan, .

Be a catalyst within the sector on gender equality issues (i.e. raise awareness, advocate for resources, etc. rather than assume total responsibility for all gender-related actions)

Circulate key GiHA and ISCG Gender Hub’s documents within the sector (tools, tipsheets, analysis, new studies, policy documents, etc.)

Support the organization of technical support and capacity building for sector members on GiHA together with ISCG Gender Huband the GiHA WG Co-Chair/Coordinator • Provide inputs into planning (JRP 2020), implementation, monitoring, review and reporting on gender equality advances, challenges, opportunities and good practices for their sector.

Contribute to the implementation of the joint work plan of the GiHA WG, Gender Hub incl. joint advocacy, analysis, technical support, capacity development, etc

Note that a Sector GFP is not expected to be solely responsible for gender mainstreaming and targeted programming within their sector. The ultimate responsibility for gender mainstreaming within a sectoral area lies with the sector, sub-Sector, or inter-sector working group lead. They are not meant to provide technical support or expertise on gender equality in humanitarian action but rather to contribute to learning in this area through active participation and development or adaptation of global, regional and Bangladesh-specific guidance to fit the context for the Rohingya crises response.

A GFP is expected to share their technical expertise with the other GFPs to stimulate cross-sectoral interventions.

GFPs will be technically supported and guided by the Co-Chairs of the GiHA Working Group, the ISCG Gender Hub, as well as other technical members of the GiHA WG.