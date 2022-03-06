Terms of Reference - Protection Sector Task Team Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh (March 2022)

The Protection Sector Task Team (PSTT) provides strategic direction and guidance to the Protection Sector to ensure technical, strategic and policy coordination of the protection response for an efficient delivery of quality protection services and results to improve the protection environment for the Rohingya refugees. In line with the Sector’s strategy as outlined in the Joint Response Plan (JRP), the PSTT will be strengthening the operational response at field level to mitigate, prevent and respond to main protection needs and risks faced by Rohingya refugees, including men, women and children in Cox’s Bazar camps. The PSTT will work towards a rights-based harmonized approach, to provide a coordinated protection response to emergency,mid-term and long-term needs of Rohingya refugees across camps, promote partnership to ensure that all refugees have equitable access to quality, safe and inclusive protection services, while promoting Rohingya refugees at the centre of the response.