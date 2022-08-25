Terms of Reference - CPSS Child Protection Case Management Technical Working Group (CMTWG)

Introduction
Over the past years, progress has been made to improve and standardize the quality and delivery of case management services in child protection, especially in refugee response contexts and other humanitarian crises. The Minimum Standards for Child Protection in Humanitarian Action1 (CPMS), and the interagency guidelines for child protection and case management2 brought general consensus on the need to strengthen case management and set out clear minimum standards for the implementation of case management practices to support programming for affected children and families during emergencies.
The CMTWG is a working group under the Child Protection Sub-Sector (CPSS), providing technical advice on child protection case management and all decision-making power ultimately resides with CPSS.
Goal
The goal of the Case Management Technical Working Group is to ensure quality and consistent case management services in line with principles and global guidelines.
Functions of the CM TWG
- Providing technical support towards enhanced case management including
-
Provide technical support to case management field practitioners (in coordination with the Child Protection Sub-Sector, Protection Sector, Global Case Management Task Force)
-
Provide technical assistance to interagency requests for support on case management programming;
-
Support training and capacity building initiatives including coaching and mentoring of caseworkers and supervisors
-
Collect lessons learned, experience and approaches to use the Case Management Guidelines
-
Enhance coordination and collaboration and promote the use of agreed approaches and criteria for case management
-
Ensure up to date, user-friendly referral pathways, including relevant service provision from inter alia, SGBV, Health, Education and MHPSS service providers
-
Undertake regular capacity assessment to ensure quality case management
-
Be responsible to raise broader CP issues and trends to CPSS