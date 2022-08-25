Terms of Reference - CPSS Child Protection Case Management Technical Working Group (CMTWG)

Introduction

Over the past years, progress has been made to improve and standardize the quality and delivery of case management services in child protection, especially in refugee response contexts and other humanitarian crises. The Minimum Standards for Child Protection in Humanitarian Action1 (CPMS), and the interagency guidelines for child protection and case management2 brought general consensus on the need to strengthen case management and set out clear minimum standards for the implementation of case management practices to support programming for affected children and families during emergencies.

The CMTWG is a working group under the Child Protection Sub-Sector (CPSS), providing technical advice on child protection case management and all decision-making power ultimately resides with CPSS.

Goal

The goal of the Case Management Technical Working Group is to ensure quality and consistent case management services in line with principles and global guidelines.

Functions of the CM TWG

Providing technical support towards enhanced case management including