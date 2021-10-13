Terms of Reference of the Child Protection Sub-Sector Localisation Working Group in Cox’s Bazar

Background

In light of Grand Bargain commitments and as part of its current Strategy, the Child Protection Sub-Sector (CPSS) in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh is implementing a localisation initiative, to strengthen the involvement and influence of local actors in the work of CPSS. This is seen as an essential element in achieving better quality and scale of Child Protection in emergency programming, and ultimately, to achieving results for the most marginalised children. This initiative is closely aligned with the localisation efforts of the Child Protection Area of Responsibility. The CPSS has been working towards the advancing the localisation agenda since 2019 and has achieved significant results. Importantly, the CPSS produces a localisation dashboard which identifies areas for improvement and informs the localisation action plan. It was therefore deemed important to establish a working group dedicated to advancing localisation in Cox’s Bazar.

Objectives:

The main objective of the task team is to provide a platform for discussion, exchange of information, and ensure harmonisation and maximisation of efforts for localization of the Child Protection response in Cox’s Bazar