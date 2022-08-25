Terms of Reference - Child Protection and Other Sectors Working Group | 2022

Background

The “Child Protection and Other Sectors ” Working Group was formed in 2020 through voluntary membership by CPSS partners. The working group sits under the CPSS and focuses on supporting other sectors to ensure child protection is mainstreamed and integrated through the humanitarian response.

The working group was formalised in 2021 following the merging of several working groups such CP and Health and is in line with the key milestones of the CPSS Strategy which prioritises “working across sectors” (CPSS strategy), which states as follows: “Child protection cannot be worked on in a silo. The inter-disciplinary nature of child protection risks and concerns, such as child labour or child marriage, requires holistic, multi-sector approaches to identifying and assessing risks, strengthening protective factors, and addressing root causes in an integrated manner in order to prevent harm. Working across sectors to address the diverse protection needs of children not only strengthens protection outcomes for children but helps to strengthen overall outcomes across sectors for their families and communities.

The CPSS has established working relationships with many sectors, undertaking initiatives to increase awareness and knowledge of child protection risks, and the mainstreaming of these into sectoral programming. Beyond mainstreaming, more integrated and joint programming is needed, with shared outcomes to strengthen the resilience and wellbeing of children, families, and communities. This includes the integration of the specific vulnerabilities and risks that children experience within multi-sector programmes, and the recognition and inclusion of adolescents as a key stakeholder group in many programmes that directly affect them.

In continuing to strengthen its work with other sectors, the CPSS will:

Strengthen the capacity of other sectors1 to contribute to child protection prevention approaches and strategies.

Advocate for the prioritisation of child protection within multi-sector and inter-sector groups and initiatives, including the generation of data and evidence specific to children and their protection needs.

Work with other sectors on joint and integrated programming approaches that address needs more holistically and contribute to stronger overall outcomes.”

The CP and other Sectors Working Group is designed to achieve these milestones through dedicated efforts towards working with other sectors.