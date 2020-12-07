Terms of Reference for Capacity Development on Anticipatory Impact Analysis for Cyclone and Monsoon Flood in Bangladesh

Needs Assessment Working Group (NAWG)

Supporting Bangladesh Rapid Needs Assessment (SUBARNA)

CARE Bangladesh

Background

As per the consensus with the Government of Bangladesh and agreement by HCTT, all assessments in the initial days and weeks of a disaster should be joint assessments to ensure participation of all the stakeholders and ownership of the results. Humanitarian stakeholders in the country developed the Joint Needs Assessment (JNA) tools, methodologies, and processes by following and contextualizing the MIRA best practices. To successfully conduct the Rapid Needs Assessment of any disaster, a Needs Assessment Working Group (NAWG) has been operational with the participation of all humanitarian stakeholders in Bangladesh under the Humanitarian Coordination Task Team (HCTT) to support GoB’s efforts and, to ensure complementarity. The NAWG is being co-chaired by the Department of Disaster Management (DDM) and CARE, Bangladesh.

With recent developments in technology, the priority of early humanitarian response/forecast based action/early action came to light and proved its’ potentiality in reducing loss and damage more effectively than post-disaster response. The overall effectiveness of early action or early response depends on the appropriate forecast and anticipation of impact on lives and resources. Eventually, the appropriate forecast and efficient anticipatory impact analysis could be the way forward. In terms of hazard forecasting, Bangladesh has shown tremendous development and effectiveness. Besides, there are a few global level platforms which also provides accurate and localized hazard forecast for the Himalayan basin and the Bay Bengal region.

Now, it’s a proven fact that a complete anticipatory impact analysis could enable the humanitarian eco-system to respond quickly. Thus, NAWG is committed to building a human resource pool of trained humanitarian communities who will be able to conduct- anticipatory impact analysis, analysis, and reporting for Joint Needs Assessment and humanitarian response when needed.