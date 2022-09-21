Terms of Reference: Age and Disability Working Group (Earlier known as Age & Disability Task Force) – Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh (Revised May, 2022)

1. Background

Since August 2017, an estimated 742,000 Rohingya refugees have sought protection in Bangladesh, bringing the total number of refugees in Bangladesh to 914,998 1 individuals. The situation in Cox’s Bazar remains a chronic emergency, due to the high number of refugees in the district, pressures on local resources- including environmental resources, public services and employment market- and gaps between the needs of the refugee population and the services provided to them. In parallel, while needs of host communities remain unaddressed, 39% of households report the presence of children showing symptoms of distress (MSNA March 2019) For men, women, boys, and girls with disabilities, youth and older people, access to services and meaningful participation in decision making processes about the humanitarian assistance continues to be challenging.

REACH, in collaboration with Protection Working Group and with support from the Age and Disability Working Group (ADWG), conducted an Age and Disability Inclusion Needs Assessment2 across Rohingya refugee populations in early 2020 found that disability prevalence differs by age group and location. Overall, 12% of individuals were identified as persons with disabilities which varied geographically, ranging from 6% to 19% depending on the camp. In total, roughly a third of households (35%) reported at least one household member with disabilities.

Vulnerability factors for persons with disabilities and elderly to violence, abuse and neglect are exacerbated due to social, communication and environmental barriers. While many persons with disabilities including elderly have reduced mobility and face, as a result, social isolation, they are also less likely to access essential services including distribution points and health facilities, as well as information about services available. In addition, persons with disabilities no longer can rely on community networks of support that they were able to access in Myanmar.

In order to ensure that the humanitarian response is inclusive for men, women, boys, and girls with disabilities and older persons, Handicap International-Humanity & Inclusion (HI), CBM International (CBM), Centre for Disability in Development (CDD), and Help Age have established an Age and Disability Working Group (ADWG). The ADWG will work to ensure that the rights of older people and persons with disabilities are observed and respected by humanitarian actors in line with the protection standards, humanitarian principles, and international and national legal frameworks such as the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, ratified by Bangladesh in 2007.