Terms of Reference: Age and Disability Working Group Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh Capacity Building Group

Background

To ensure that the humanitarian response is inclusive for men, women, boys, and girls with disabilities and older persons, Handicap International-Humanity & Inclusion (HI), CBM International (CBM), Centre for Disability in Development (CDD), and Help Age have established an Age and Disability Working Group (ADWG). The ADWG will work to ensure that the rights of older people and persons with disabilities are observed and respected by humanitarian actors in line with the protection standards, humanitarian principles, and international and national legal frameworks such as the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, ratified by Bangladesh in 2007 and IASC Guidelines, Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities in Humanitarian Action, 2019. ADWG under the umbrella of the Protection Sector provides technical guidance and support to ISCG sectors to ensure age and disability inclusion throughout the response.