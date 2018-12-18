Teknaf Upazila Fact Sheet - Cox’s Bazar | Rohingya Refugee Response | November 2018

Land Relocation Sites Assessments

Rohingyas are in more danger during the monsoon season due to landslides and flash floods. Significant mitigation works have been done and 980 households at Unchiprang camp were relocated from high risk areas to new safe relocation areas. The relocation was done with the assistance of the DC Md. Kamal Hossain, UNO Md. Rabiul Hasan with the assistance of the Assistant Commissioner (Land) Mr. Pronoy Chakma.

During the assessments of possible land relocation sites around the camps (Unchiprang, Shamlapur, Leda, Ali Khali, Nayapara, and Jadimura), Mr. Pronoy was present together with his survey team. The CiC, BD Army, some partners from UNHCR, SI and IOM and sectors - Protection, Shelter,

WASH, SMSD, SMEP and Health – were present during the survey.