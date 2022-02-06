Technical Notes: Solid Waste Management from drainage in camps

Introduction

Solid Waste Management (SWM) was identified as the concern of the highest priority for the sector by 75% of members of the sector in February 2020. On the 28th September 2020, during WASH coordination meeting, WASH Sector conducted a quick online survey among the WASH partners for pointing out the priority topics, the result of the survey showed that 42% participants responded that WASH sector needs to address the issue of solid waste in drains before the end of the year. Following up of to this response, WASH sector organized a discussion meeting with UNICEF, UNHCR, UNDP, SMEP, WFP-DRR, INGO’s and NGO’s on drainage waste management at camp level on 24th November,2020. WASH Sector decided to provide such technical orientations to all partners (not limited to WASH) working in camps on drainage management and SWM. This technical note will provide guidance on waste management of drainage specially regarding type of drainage waste, segregation, collection, transport and disposal system.