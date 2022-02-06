Technical Notes: Composting methods for organic waste

Introduction

The segregation of organic waste and production of compost is one of the most important activities when managing waste. Organic material accounts for at least 60% of the total amount of waste generated in camps, and Cox’s Bazar District in general. Organic material is easily decomposable. If not collected daily, it becomes smelly and attracts disease vectors (rodents, insects). Ideally, organic material is segregated at source, at the point of waste generation. When mixed with inorganic material, it reduces the market value of recyclables, such as cardboard or PET bottles. Organic waste, if well segregated at source, can be turned into compost, which is both a soil fertilizer and a soil amendment. Compost can be applied in tree plantation, greening shelters, growing vegetables, restoration of soil, etc.