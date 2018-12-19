19 Dec 2018

Talking and writing about psychosocial support

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
- advice and suggestions for communicators, media and IFRC emergency response personnel

Words matter when we talk about psychosocial support.

It makes a difference when a person is portrayed as a passive victim suffering from posttraumatic stress disorders, when really she or he is a survivor experiencing common emotional reactions to a highly stressful and dangerous situation.

With this guidance note, the IFRC Reference Centre for Psychosocial Support (www.pscentre.org) hopes to provide emergency responders, communications and reporting delegates and journalists with some background knowledge for writing and talking about psychosocial support – both in the media and in internal documents.

Survivors and affected people rather than victims

  • Refrain from using the term “victims”; instead use “survivors” or “affected people”
  • Please avoid using the term “traumatised”; Instead use terms like “people who experienced distressing events”

An important factor in being able to bounce back emotionally and practically from a disaster is the ability to be an active participant in the healing and rebuilding process. Being perceived as an active survivor rather than a passive victim is empowering. Journalists and others who communicate about disasters can help to promote this by considering how the emergency and the survivors are portrayed both in words and pictures.

In emergencies people may be going through the most difficult time of their lives. Never portray people in a degrading situation or situations that could put them at risk or cause further harm. Empower people, depict them with warmth and compassion. Be careful not to represent them as dependent, maintain their dignity, even when reflecting the extreme severity of the situation. Portray them with the same dignity and respect that you would like for yourself if the roles were reversed.

