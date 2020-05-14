TİKA Supports Rohingya Muslims in the Fight against COVID19

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) distributed 5,000 hygiene parcels to Rohingya refugees who combat COVID-19 in refugee camps in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.

Rohingya Muslims have taken refuge in Bangladesh since August 25, 2017, when the most recent act of violence took place. TİKA, which has carried out various assistance activities and built many facilities to meet the needs of these refugees such as food, healthcare, and shelter, distributed 5,000 parcels containing hygiene products to Rohingya Muslims to fight against the COVID-19 outbreak.

TİKA’s field assistants and volunteers from Rakhine participated in the distribution that took place in camps in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, where 750,000 refugees live. The hygiene parcels contain hygiene products such as face masks, soap, antiseptic gel, laundry soap, laundry detergent, dish soap, toothpaste, and cleaning cloths.

From August 25 to September 15, 2017, TİKA delivered 150 tons of humanitarian assistance to authorities to be distributed to Rohingya Muslims by boats in the district of Maungdaw in Myanmar. It also directly distributed approximately 10 tons of humanitarian assistance to those in need by helicopters.