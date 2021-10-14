TİKA Supports Education in Bangladesh

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) Gave Equipment Support to Ummulqura Fazil Imam Hatip School in the Raipura, Narsingdi.

TİKA gave equipment support to the four-storey Ummulqura Fazil Imam Hatip School which had already completed construction work but hadn't yet procured desks, boards and basic educational tools.

Wooden single/double student chairs, student desks, classroom boards, teacher desks, conference hall podium tables, televisions for smart classrooms, desktop computers, one generator for frequent power outages, and 500 student backpacks have been handed over to officials.

Turkish Ambassador to Bangladesh Mustafa Osman Turan, Governor of Raipura Azgor Hossain, Director of Education of Raipura Salamgir Alam, Founder of Seraj Nagar Ummulqura Fazil Imam Hatip School and Head of Parent-Teacher Association Prof. Muhammad Nurul Islam along with Chief of Police Ataur Rahman attended the ceremony at the school.

Turkish Ambassador to Bangladesh Mustafa Osman Turan said: "We haven't forgotten how our Bangladeshi brothers and sisters helped us during our Independence War. I am certain that students who graduate from this school will make positive contributions to Bangladesh-Turkey relations."

TİKA Coordinator Dr. İsmail Gündoğdu said: "Similar schools exist in Turkey under the name of Imam Hatip High Schools. I am familiar with these schools and I am certain that students who graduate from this school will further strengthen the friendship bridge between Bangladesh and Turkey."

Bangladeshi officials and school administrators said the school would start its activities soon and extended their gratitude to TİKA.