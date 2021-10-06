TİKA Supports Child Health in Bangladesh

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) built a fully-equipped outpatient department for the Dhaka Children’s Hospital, the only children’s hospital in Bangladesh.

Located in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, the 650-bed “Dhaka Children’s Hospital” is the first and largest children’s hospital funded by the Bangladesh government. Nearly 1200 children are treated every day in the 650-bed hospital, which was put into service in 1972.

With the spread of COVID-19, the need for an outpatient department detached from the main building arose due to the rapid spread of the virus inside the hospital.

As part of the project it implemented upon the request of the hospital’s board of directors, TİKA built a detached additional building with 7 outpatient rooms, a pharmacy, a laboratory, a waiting room and restrooms, and an outpatient department. TİKA also provided all kinds of medical equipment required for examination.

With the outpatient department built by TİKA, the hospital gained a new and modern building. By moving the department, where nearly 1200 children are treated every day, outside the main building, the transmission of infectious diseases to other hospitalized patients has been prevented to a large extent.