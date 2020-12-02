TİKA Stands in Solidarity with Refugees from Rakhine in Bangladesh

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) delivered food parcels to thousands of refugees living in camps in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.

TİKA distributed 5,000 food parcels containing flour, sugar, chickpeas, dried fish, potatoes, garlic, and turmeric to approximately 25,000 people living in Refugee Camp 16 in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.

Thanks to this food aid, Muslim refugees living in camps will be better prepared for winter. Refugees who benefited from the food aid expressed their appreciation and thanked Turkey and TİKA.

In 2017, TİKA quickly set up a kitchen for those who were placed in these camps and distributed hot meals to 25,000 people every day.

Nearly one million Muslim refugees from Rakhine try to hold on to life under difficult conditions in the camps in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Refugees, who do not engage in any economic activity, are in need of all kinds of consumer goods, especially food.