Support to Bangladesh Host Communities and Institutions in The Rohingya Refugee Response Joint Response Plan

Under the 2018 Joint Response Plan (JRP), 25% of the humanitarian assistance provided is targeted to host communities affected by the refugee influx. In this context humanitarian support and programs aim to reach some 336,000 people in need.

The JRP has adopted an inclusive needs-based approach in its programs to support affected host communities. Critical interventions are extended to the most vulnerable families many of whom are facing similar challenges as those faced by newly arriving refugees (lack or limited income, access to job opportunities, food, nutrition services and general poverty).

The strategy fully recognizes that both refugee and host community populations are poor and in need of humanitarian assistance. In this context, projects aim to mitigate the impact of the refugee influx on the local economy; strengthen resilience of affected host populations and improve government service delivery to reduce tensions between host and refugee communities through social cohesion programs that promote peaceful-coexistence.

Support to government institutions and strengthening of systems

JRP programs are strengthening government institutions and systems in the areas of health and nutrition, water and sanitation, education, agriculture, forestry and environment. Support is also provided to the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commission (RRRC) and Camp-in Charge (CIC’s), Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) Office and local authorities (UNOs) in Ukhiya and Teknaf, on coordination and management of the humanitarian crisis.