Summary of small patrolling: A toolkit for better forest management in Bangladesh

May 2022

This is a summary of a much larger floral diversity report that focused on the important yet vulnerable forests of Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. The main objectives of the study were to develop a comprehensive list of flora along with their uses and conservation status, including the population structure. The research marks a valuable contribution towards sustainable forest management through supporting planning, policy making, determination of conservation strategies, and areas for future research.

The study revealed much encouraging data, recording for example 852 plant species and concluding that the forest has potential for natural regeneration. But it also revealed many causes for concern with regard to sustainable management of this rich floral heritage. The findings are expected to contribute to the sustainable management of the forests through supporting forest management planning, policy-making, determination of conservation strategies, and future research.