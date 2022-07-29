Summary report: Natural Hazards Risk Analysis Technical Working Group , Cox’s Bazar | June 2022

WHAT IS THIS REPORT ABOUT?

This report summarizes the current work of the Natural Hazards Technical Working Group (NatHaz TWG), a specialized sub-group bringing together the inhouse capacities of key actors involved in the technical analysis of hazards through vulnerability analyses, GIS mapping and information management. More specifically, the report presents natural hazards products that are available and have been validated by NatHaz members, Sector Coordinators or the Heads of Sub-Office Group (HOSOG). All agencies involved with camp planning and implementation are advised to use them as part of their toolkits to strengthen informed risk reduction and mitigation activities.

Natural hazards mapping and risk analyses are not static activities. They are subject to change due to the constantly evolving situation, environment and available information. The products under the coordination of NatHaz TWG reflect the current status at the time of creation. Regular updates will be needed, depending on new findings and changing conditions. All actors are invited to pro-actively ensure they are using the latest information.

The inventory of previously developed products is tabulated in Annex 1. The products are delineated in a set of Info-sheets in Annex 2

WHAT IS CURRENTLY AVAILABLE?

Hazard maps:

• Flood

• Landslide

• Wind

• Storm surge

• Cyclone

• Fire

Each map shows areas that could be affected by the respective hazard. All map products may be downloaded here. The maps are simplified representations derived from more complex data (available on request). The latter requires an appropriate level of GIS proficiency, as well as technical expertise to understand the methodologies and interpret the results. The maps have indicative value; they are not ground-proofed products and entail limitations. The identified zones do not necessarily imply exposure and, similarly, the remaining zones are not necessarily free from any danger. These maps provide general overview of the hazards distribution in the camp area, and support camp scale site development and preparedness activities. They are NOT designed for detailed site planning and should therefore not be used as a decision-making tool at this level. Site planning decisions need specific on-site evaluations and appropriate technical expertise.

Other products:

• 2021 Hydrometeorological - SMSD Incident Database: Meteorological data, such as precipitation, wind, humidity, temperature etc., from the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) and the yearly incidence database from the camps compiled by the site management sector (SMSD) were merged allowing (weather related) incidents to be directly linked to weather data. This database also serves to document available field instrumentation over time. More details on field instrumentation is available below. The database is available here.

• 2020 Hydrometeorological - SMSD Incident Database: based partner feedback, the 2019 database and an updated database was created for 2020. The database is available here.

• 2019 Hydrometeorological - SMSD Incident Database: Data from a variety of rain, weather, and hydrological field instrumentation was merged with the SMSD incident database allowing incidents to be directly linked to field-measured weather data. This database also serves to document available field instrumentation over time. More details on field instrumentation is available below. The database is available upon request.