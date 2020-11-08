Summary report: Natural Hazards Risk Analysis Technical Working Group , Cox’s Bazar | Status October 2020

What is this report about?

This report summarizes the current work of the Natural Hazard Risk Analysis Technical Working Group (NatHaz TWG), a specialized sub-group of the Information and Assessment Working Group (IMAWG). More specifically, it presents natural hazards products that are available and have been validated by the Sector Coordinators and the Heads of Sub-Office Group (HOSOG). All agencies involved with camp planning and implementation are advised to use them as part of their toolkits to strengthen informed risk reduction and mitigation activities.

Natural hazards mapping and risk analyses are not static activities. They are subject to change due to the constantly evolving situation, environment and available information. The products under the coordination of NatHaz TWG reflect the current status at the time of creation. Regular updates will be provided, depending on new findings and changing conditions. This report is meant as a living document. All actors are invited to proactively ensure they are using the latest information.

The inventory of previously developed products is tabulated in Annex 1. The products are delineated in a set of Info-sheets (Annex 2) and technical notes (Annex 3)

What is currently available?

Hazard maps:

Flood1

Landslide2

Wind3

Storm surge4

Each map shows areas that could be affected by the respective hazard. All map products may be downloaded here. The maps are simplified representations derived from more complex data (available on request). The latter requires an appropriate level of GIS proficiency, as well as technical expertise to understand the methodologies and interpret the results. The maps have indicative value; they are not ground-proofed products and entail limitations. The identified zones do not necessarily imply exposure and, similarly, the remaining zones are not necessarily free from any danger. These maps provide general overview of the hazards distribution in the camp area, and support camp scale site development and preparedness activities. They are NOT designed for detailed site planning and should therefore not be used as a decision making tool at this level. Site planning decisions need specific on-site evaluations and appropriate technical expertise.