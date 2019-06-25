25 Jun 2019

Summary report: Natural Hazards Risk Analysis Taskforce, Cox's Bazar I Status 10.6.2019

Report
from Inter Sector Coordination Group
Published on 10 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (5.79 MB)

What is this report about? This report summarizes the current work of the Natural Hazards Risk Analysis Taskforce (NatHaz TF1 a specialized subgroup of the Information and Assessment Working Group (IMAWG).

More specifically. rt presents natural hazards products that are available and have been validated by the Sector Coordinators and the Heads of Sub-Office Group. All agencies InvONed with Camp planning and implementation are advised to use them as part of their toolkin to strengthen informed risk reduction and mitigation activities.

Natural hazards mapping and risk analyses are not static activities. They are subject to change due to the constantly evolving Situation. environment and available information The products produced under the coordination of the NatHazTF reflect the currentstatus at the time of creation. Regular updates will be provided, depending on new findings and changing Conditions. This report IS mead as a living document. All actors are invited to pro-actively ensure they are using the latest information.

Products are detailed in a set of Info-sheets (Annex 1). The inventory of previously developed products are tabulated in Annex 2.

