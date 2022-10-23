Subject: Cyclonic Storm “SITRANG” (pronounced as “Si-Trang”) over westcentral & adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal (Cyclone Warning for West Bengal coast: Orange Message) Time of Issue: 0230 Hours IST, Dated: 24.10.2022

The cyclonic storm “SITRANG” pronounced as “Si-Trang” over westcentral & adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 12 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centered at 2330 hours IST of yesterday, the 23rd October over the same region near latitude 17.00N and longitude 88.3 0E, about 760 km northwest of Port Blair, 520 km south of Sagar Island and 670 km south-southwest of Barisal (Bangladesh).

It is very likely to continue to move north-northeastwards and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during next 12 hours. Continuing to move north-northeastwards thereafter, it is very likely to cross Bangladesh coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip close to Barisal around 25th October early morning.