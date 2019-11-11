Sub: Depression over south-east Bangladesh & adjoining south Tripura weakened into a Low pressure area over southern parts of Tripura and neighbourhood, TIME OF ISSUE: 1100 HOURS IST DATED: 11.11.2019

India Meteorological Department

Earth System Science Organisation

(Ministry of Earth Sciences)

BULLETIN NO.: 48 (BOB/04/2019)

The Depression over south-east Bangladesh & adjoining south Tripura moved slightly east-northeastwards, weakened into a Low Pressure area and lay centered at 0830 hrs IST of today, the 11 th November 2019 over southern parts of Tripura & neighbourhood.

(i) Rainfall:

Light to moderate rainfall at many places very likely over South Assam, Meghalaya,

Tripura and Mizoram during next 24 hours.

This is the last bulletin regarding this system. However, routine weather Bulletins will continue from Meteorological Centre Agartala, Regional Meteorological Centre Guwahati as well as from National Weather Forecasting Centre, New Delhi.