11 Nov 2019

Sub: Depression over south-east Bangladesh & adjoining south Tripura weakened into a Low pressure area over southern parts of Tripura and neighbourhood, TIME OF ISSUE: 1100 HOURS IST DATED: 11.11.2019

Report
from Government of India
Published on 11 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (508.88 KB)

India Meteorological Department
Earth System Science Organisation
(Ministry of Earth Sciences)

BULLETIN NO.: 48 (BOB/04/2019)

The Depression over south-east Bangladesh & adjoining south Tripura moved slightly east-northeastwards, weakened into a Low Pressure area and lay centered at 0830 hrs IST of today, the 11 th November 2019 over southern parts of Tripura & neighbourhood.

(i) Rainfall:
Light to moderate rainfall at many places very likely over South Assam, Meghalaya,
Tripura and Mizoram during next 24 hours.

This is the last bulletin regarding this system. However, routine weather Bulletins will continue from Meteorological Centre Agartala, Regional Meteorological Centre Guwahati as well as from National Weather Forecasting Centre, New Delhi.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.