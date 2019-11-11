Sub: Cyclonic Storm ‘Bulbul’ (Pronounced as Bul bul) over coastal Bangladesh, Time of issue: 1230 hours IST, Dated: 10-11-2019

Yesterday’s very severe cyclonic storm “BULBUL” (pronounced as Bul bul) over northwest Bay of Bengal (BoB) moved northeastwards, weakened into a severe cyclonic storm and crossed West Bengal coast close to Sunderban Dhanchi forest during night (2030 to 2330 hours IST of 9th November, 2019) with a maximum sustained wind speed of 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph. It then moved east-northeastwards, and further weakened into a cyclonic storm over coastal Bangladesh & neighbourhood in the early morning (0530 hours IST) of today, the 10th November. At 0830 hrs IST of today, it lay centered over coastal Bangladesh & neighbourhood, near Lat. 22.2°N and Long. 89.7°E, about 180 km east-northeast of Sagar Islands (West Bengal), 70 km east-northeast of Sunderban National Park, 140 km east-southeast of Kolkata and 60 km west-northwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh).

It is very likely to move east-northeastwards and weaken into a Deep Depression over coastal Bangladesh and neighbourhood during next 06 hours and into a Depression during subsequent 06 hours.