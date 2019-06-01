Study on Localisation of Humanitarian Aid in Bangladesh, Focusing Rohingya Response - Business as usual or breaking the status quo? (December 2018)

COAST has recently published a study on the Localisation of Humanitarian Aid. The study focuses on the humanitarian aid in Bangladesh. The study titled “Business as usual or breaking the status quo?’ aims to examine the situation of localization of humanitarian actions and development aid in Bangladesh, especially with respect to Rohingya response in the view of the commitments of the Grand Bargain (GB) and the Charter for Change (C4C). Information and data presented here have been collected from the staff of local NGOs, both expatriate and Bangladeshi staff of International NGOs (INGOs)/UN agencies. Qualitative and quantitative information was collected using specific questionnaire and organizing Focus Group Discussions (FGDs). Some empirical observations have also been presented here as case studies. Study findings are presented in two categories i.e. some findings are on the types of partnership among LNGOs and INGOs/UN Agencies and some findings examine the situation of localization based on commitments.

￼This study aims to examine the situation of localization of humanitarian actions and development aid in Bangladesh, especially with respect to Rohingya response in the view of the commitments of the Grand Bargain (GB)2 and the Charter for Change (C4C)3. Information and data presented here have been collected from the staff of local NGOs, both expatriate and Bangladeshi staff of International NGOs (INGOs)/UN agencies. Qualitative and quantitative information was collected using specific questionnaire and organizing Focus Group Discussions (FGDs). Some empirical observations have also been presented here as case studies. Study findings are presented in two categories i.e. some findings are on the types of partnership among LNGOs and INGOs/UN Agencies and some findings examine the situation of localization based on commitments. Key findings of the study are: 93% INGOs/UN agencies admit that they treat LNGOs/National NGOs (NNGOs) mainly as implementing partners. 82% LNGOs said they are ‘happy’ with the financial relationship with their partners while 18% described their relationship as ‘acceptable’. 56.25% LNGOs reported that the INGOs and donors discuss with them the preparation of project agreement, which is an example of good practice in the development sector. 31% LNGOs never participated in joint evaluations with their INGOs/UN agency partners. 69% LNGOs informed that their partner INGOs do not seek their opinion while hiring any third-party evaluation. 68% LNGOs said they are not getting any space to seek arbitration from a third party in case of any problem with INGOs/donors. Only 38% LNGOs said they are getting appropriate visibility in the project documents prepared by the INGOs/UN agencies. In Cox’s Bazar, 80% of the LNGOs alleged that their staff had been recruited by INGO/UN agencies and 90% LNGOs alleged that it was done without their prior consent and clearance. Most LNGOs (60%) said they have to arrange project costs from their own funds and INGOs/UN agencies reimburse them later. In nutshell, the study finds that, the idea of localization is yet to achieved in view of the commitment made in Grand Bargain and Charter for Change. There are also some misconception about localization, and gap of perception on some issues among the LNGOs and INGOs/UN agencies. A lot to be done to ensure the localization in Bangladesh.