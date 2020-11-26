Strengthening risk data for urban resilience in Bangladesh: Building a resilient future

This short document helps you understand the importance of risk data for informing and driving the comprehensive urban resilience agenda in which the Bangladeshi government has embarked. The agenda was launched as a response to rapid and unplanned development that is leaving millions of people more vulnerable not only to natural hazards, including cyclones, floods, and earthquakes, but also to the impacts of climate change.

Until recently, government agencies as well as the private sector in Bangladesh had been producing vast amounts of geospatial data, but largely without the ability to share these data seamlessly without delay. Accordingly, a key focus for GFDRR’s engagement has been to provide technical and financial support toward the development and sustainability of GeoDASH, Bangladesh’s first ever open source geospatial data collection and sharing platform. At the end of fiscal year 2020, nearly 3,000 users representing over 50 public, private, and civil society organizations have shared data, making available 740 datasets from road network maps and building footprints to the location of water, gas, and utilities in a secure platform. All of these datasets are available to the public in a widely usable format.