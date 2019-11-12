Strengthening Gender Analysis in the Rohingya Refugee Response - Thematic report, November 2019

Several humanitarian agencies operating in the Rohingya refugee camps are making concerted efforts to focus on gender and implement programmes that empower women and girls. Despite this focus, efforts are constrained by a lack of analysis, which would enable a deeper understanding of how gender shapes the individuals experience of the crisis. Limited gender analysis means that few practical or evidence-based recommendations are generated in support of gender focused programming in Cox’s Bazar.

This report reflects on the way in which an analysis of gender issues, including pre-crisis gender roles and relations, as well as current gender dynamics within the Rohingya refugee camps can support improved gender sensitive humanitarian programming. It is based on discussions with key informants (KIs) from the humanitarian community, participation in cluster, sub-cluster, and working group meetings in Cox’s Bazar and a review of secondary data.

The report begins by explaining what is meant by gender analysis, before summarising why this is necessary within the Rohingya crisis. It then outlines a five-step workflow, as advocated by CARE International in their Rapid Gender Analysis (RGA) tool. The CARE approach is recommended by the IASC Gender Handbook to ensure gender analysis is as meaningful and as useful as possible.

The latter half of the report highlights a series of key challenges and recommendations connected to conducting comprehensive gender analysis in the Rohingya refugee crisis.