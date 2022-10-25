Strengthening engagement between faith leaders and humanitarian actors - A case study from Cox’s Bazaar, Bangladesh

Project objective: To improve protection for refugees by building cooperation between humanitarian actors and faith leaders.

PROJECT OVERVIEW

In 2019, UNHCR and partners strengthened engagement with imams in Rohingya refugee communities in Cox’s Bazaar. Through dialogue and capacity building, the gap between faith leaders and humanitarian actors was reduced, and the leadership of imams was supported and drawn upon to raise awareness of, and address, protection issues in camps.

CONTEXT

Bangladesh continues, generously, to host Rohingya refugees feeing persecution and statelessness in Myanmar. As of May 2020, there were 860,2431 Rohingya refugees residing in south-eastern Bangladesh, where they had spontaneously settled in and around existing refugee communities in Kutupalong and Nayapara settlements in Cox’s Bazaar. Around 51 per cent of them are under 18 years old, 52 per cent are female and 4.6 per cent of households include at least one person with a specifc protection need.

The rapid nature of this displacement has severely overstretched the already limited services and resources in one of the most disaster-prone countries in the region, where heavy monsoon rains, cyclones and devastating landslides and foods are common. Against this backdrop, overcrowding, challenges in accessing services due to poor infrastructure, and high rates of communicable diseases, continue to disproportionately affect young women and girls, older persons, pregnant women and persons with disabilities. As a result, the physical safety, security, psychosocial wellbeing and health of these groups has been severely compromised. Restrictions on freedom of movement and limited livelihood opportunities exacerbate their risk of exposure to child labour, gender-based violence (GBV), human trafficking and other protection concerns, while also significantly impacting upon peaceful coexistence with the host community.