Still bearing the burden: How poor rural women in Bangladesh are paying most for climate risks

Tropical storms, cyclones and monsoon floods are recurring events in Bangladesh, but are becoming more frequent and more severe with climate change. The study assesses the percentage of climate expenditure as a share of household income and expenditure in climate-vulnerable regions of Bangladesh, based on primary data. In particular, it investigates disaster and climate adaptation expenditure by rural households; the socioeconomic factors influencing disaster and climate adaptation expenditure; income shares of disaster and climate adaptation expenditure; and gendered differences in this expenditure. This study updates a 2019 review by IIED which used secondary data, and finds similar estimates of total rural household level expenditure.