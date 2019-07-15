Statement: In response to the South Asia floods, Janet Symes CAFOD’s Head of Asia

“Heavy monsoon rains across India, Nepal and Bangladesh have caused disastrous floods, affecting millions of lives. These heavy rains have led to landslides and extreme flooding, leaving communities cut off, and facing food and clean water shortages, as well as threats from waterborne diseases.

Caritas Bangladesh, our local aid experts responding to the Rohingya crisis in Bangladesh are assessing the impact of flooding across the country, including in the Rohingya camp where thousands of refugees have been affected. Pintu Gomes, in charge of Caritas Bangladesh's - Emergency Response Programme, told us; "we are using emergency shelter stocks in the camps to help people repair their damaged homes, we will also be distributing tarpaulin and other equipment in the coming days".

“Climate scientists have been warning for years that the changing climate will lead to more frequent and more extreme weather events. The flooding in South Asia should be a wake-up call that forces governments with high levels of life-changing carbon emissions to reduce these.”

END///

Nana Anto-Awuakye

Head of World News

CAFOD

Mobile: +44(0)7799 477 541

Landline: +44(0)20 7095 5456

SKYPE: CAFOD_Nana

Twitter: @itsnanatime @CAFODwire

Out of Office Press Office: +44(0) 7919 301 429

Website: www.cafod.org.ukhttp://www.cafod.org.uk/