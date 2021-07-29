Statement by Mercy Tembon, World Bank Country Director for Bangladesh and Bhutan

The World Bank is supporting the government of Bangladesh with $590 million grant financing to address the needs of the displaced Rohingya population until their safe and voluntary return to Myanmar, and to minimize the impact on the host communities.

The Refugee Policy Review Framework aims at evaluating the effectiveness of the World Bank’s support to refugee hosting countries across the world in their efforts to strengthen relevant policies and institutions to best manage the situation. The review for Bangladesh summarizes the existent policies, practices and implementation.