Stateless Rohingya refugees remain entirely dependent on international support

Statement by Filip Lozinski, the Norwegian Refugee Council’s country director in Bangladesh, on the 2020 joint humanitarian response plan for the Rohingya refugee crisis.

"Having lost their livelihoods fleeing into Bangladesh, the stateless Rohingya refugees living in overcrowded camps are now entirely dependent on international aid to survive.

Donors must take their share of responsibility and generously respond to this funding appeal to ensure protection of rights and delivery of assistance to the Rohingya, and necessary support to the Bangladeshi host community.

In addition, the international community should step up political and diplomatic efforts to secure durable solutions and a safe, voluntary and dignified return home for the Rohingya refugees."

Notes to Editor:

NRC has available spokespersons in Bangladesh and at the launch event in Geneva. Photos and stories can be downloaded for free use here. A joint INGO statement with more information can be read here.

For an interview or more information, please contact:

Global: NRC media hotline: media@nrc.no, +47 905 62 329